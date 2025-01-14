Left Menu

Air India's Special Flights for Maha Kumbh

Air India is set to temporarily operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela due to high demand. The service will run from January 25 to February 28, offering economy and premium economy class seats. Other airlines like SpiceJet also announced similar services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 20:27 IST
Air India announced it will temporarily operate daily flights between Delhi and Prayagraj to meet high travel demand during the Maha Kumbh. The flights, available from January 25 to February 28, will offer both economy and premium economy classes.

The airline highlighted the convenience of daytime departures in both directions, ensuring seamless connections through Delhi to various destinations across India and internationally, including North America, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

While Air India and Air India Express do not have regular services to Prayagraj, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have announced special flights for the Maha Kumbh, further boosting connectivity to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

