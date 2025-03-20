Tensions Mount in Delhi Over Vandalism and Historical Nameboards

In a spree of escalating tensions in the national capital, three men on Thursday vandalized the 'Akbar Road' signboard in central Delhi. The trio sprayed black paint over the sign and adorned it with posters of Maharana Pratap, their actions serving as a protest against the alleged vandalization of a statue of Maharana Pratap at the Kashmere Gate ISBT.

The protestors, led by activist Amit Rathore, fervently demanded police intervention. 'India will not tolerate the insult of Maharana Pratap,' exclaimed Rathore. He criticized the authorities, accusing them of downplaying the incident to protect those responsible. 'Those who are guilty should be arrested, and immediate action should be taken against them,' he emphasized.

Another protestor, Vijay, articulated a broader agenda behind the defacement, stating, 'We are continuously removing signboards of invaders like Akbar, Babur, and Humayun.' The activists underscored their belief that the government must act decisively against symbols they perceive as remnants of oppressive histories. Their protest comes amidst growing unrest, most notably in Nagpur, where demands to remove Aurangzeb's grave led to violent clashes.

Nagpur Police reported the arrest of 50 individuals, including seven minors, following violence on March 17. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, addressed the state assembly, affirming that peace has been restored and the matter is under investigation, highlighting the challenges in maintaining law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)