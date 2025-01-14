Left Menu

DGCA Tightens Grip on Akasa Air Amid Safety Concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued two warning letters to Akasa Air for regulatory lapses, including improper handling of dangerous goods and issues with their operations manual. The airline faces penalties and required corrective measures, highlighting ongoing safety concerns under its founder and CEO, Vinay Dube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 22:01 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has intensified scrutiny on Akasa Air, issuing two warnings within a week underlining significant regulatory lapses. A warning letter was addressed to the airline's accountable manager, CEO Vinay Dube, following allegations concerning dangerous goods handling.

According to sources, the warnings follow observations of non-compliance in the airline's handling of dangerous goods and negligence in revising operational manuals. These lapses include a hard landing incident and routine acceptance of lithium batteries, prompting DGCA to demand swift corrective measures, including internal audits.

In a recent surveillance inspection, Akasa Air was penalized for not adhering to passenger compensation regulations. This string of incidents reflects heightened regulatory actions as the DGCA seeks to bolster aviation safety compliance standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

