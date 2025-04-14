China's Unexpected Export Triumph Amidst Trade Tensions
China's export growth in March exceeded expectations amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S. Exports rose 12.4%, outpacing the forecast of 4.4%. While trade uncertainties persist, Beijing plans further fiscal and monetary measures to stabilize growth, as tensions with the U.S. pose challenges to global trade.
China's export growth in March surpassed expectations as factories accelerated shipments ahead of new U.S. tariffs. Exports increased by 12.4% year-on-year, much higher than the 4.4% predicted by economists.
This comes amid an intensifying trade war between China and the U.S., with both nations imposing steep tariffs. In response, China's exports have emerged as a crucial element in its economic resilience, despite ongoing challenges such as property crises and deflationary pressures.
The global stage is watching closely, with warnings from the World Trade Organization about potential severe impacts on global growth. As the trade conflict escalates, China braces for further policy interventions to bolster economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
