Calm After Chaos: Murshidabad Violence Under Control

The recent violence in Murshidabad district has subsided, with security measures in place to maintain peace. Three individuals died, with several injured during the clash. As calm returns, numerous arrests have been made, and affected families are receiving aid while staying in temporary accommodations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The volatile situation in Murshidabad district's Suti, Samserganj, Dhulian, and Jangipur areas has reportedly stabilized as of Monday, according to local authorities. The implementation of section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) continues to be enforced, maintaining an air of caution across impacted zones.

In the wake of the unrest, which saw three fatalities and numerous injuries, peace is being vigilantly preserved by law enforcement personnel. Over 180 individuals have been apprehended following protest-related violence, and while no fresh incidents have arisen, the situation remains closely monitored.

The affected areas exhibit an eerie quiet, with shops shuttered and streets largely deserted as inhabitants remain cautious. The administration has facilitated accommodations for displaced families crossing the river to Malda, providing essentials and support during this turbulent time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

