Boeing Faces Setbacks as Airbus Surpasses in Jet Deliveries

In 2024, Boeing delivered fewer than half the aircraft of its European competitor Airbus due to government scrutiny and a workers' strike. With 348 planes, Boeing falls behind Airbus's deliveries and struggles with production and reputation, noting no new 737 Max orders for two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-01-2025 00:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 00:28 IST
Boeing delivered less than half the commercial aircraft that its European rival Airbus achieved in 2024, as production woes persist amid heightened government oversight and a significant strike by factory workers. The American aerospace company supplied only 348 jetliners throughout the year.

This marks a steep decline from the 528 planes it completed in 2023 and is significantly short of Airbus's delivery numbers. Plane deliveries are crucial for generating cash flow, as customers pay a large part of their purchase price upon receiving their orders.

The majority of Boeing's deliveries consisted of 737 Max jets, highlighting their critical role in the company's ongoing challenges and profitability after previous fatal crashes. The company's attempts to increase production were thwarted by new safety concerns, leading to further financial and reputational setbacks.

