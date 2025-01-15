NewMalayalam Steel Secures Major Orders Boosting Its Market Dominance
NewMalayalam Steel Limited has announced substantial new orders from domestic clients for its high-quality steel products. The orders underline its commitment to market expansion and enhancing client relations. The company's focus on quality and sustainability positions it well for continued growth.
NewMalayalam Steel Limited, a leader in galvanized pipes, tubes, and sheets, has secured substantial domestic orders worth over Rs31.75 Cr as of January 2025.
The significant order includes 1025 MT of Demac GP Pipes and Tubes worth Rs7.31 Cr dated January 11th, 2025, and 1500 MT valued at Rs10.59 Cr received on January 7th, 2025.
This achievement highlights NewMalayalam Steel's strategic agenda to expand its market presence and improve earnings visibility through superior quality products, bolstered by a partial solar-powered manufacturing process.
