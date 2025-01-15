Rock Blockage on Bareilly Railway Line: Averted Disaster
A large rock allegedly placed on the Bareilly-Pilibhit rail line caused a Bentrail guard issue when struck by a train engine. No injuries were reported. The authorities have launched an investigation following an FIR to prevent future incidents, with swift action ensuring passengers' safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A passenger train narrowly avoided disaster after striking a large rock on the Bareilly-Pilibhit line near Bijauria station, officials revealed on Wednesday.
The incident occurred on Monday when train no. 75302, traveling from Tanakpur to Bareilly City, hit the obstruction. Fortunately, the train only sustained a bent rail guard, and no injuries were reported among passengers.
Swift action by railway and local authorities included filing an FIR and initiating an investigation with efforts focused on apprehending the culprits responsible for placing the rock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazen Gunfire at NYC Convenience Store: Six Shot Including Mother and Child
Historic Arrest: South Korea's First Presidential Detention Amid Political Unrest
Quad Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Peaceful Indo-Pacific
India Takes a Giant Leap with First Space Docking Launch
Five Years After the First COVID-19 Reports: Reflecting on Progress, Challenges, and Future Preparedness