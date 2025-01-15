Rock Blockage on Bareilly Railway Line: Averted Disaster

A passenger train narrowly avoided disaster after striking a large rock on the Bareilly-Pilibhit line near Bijauria station, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when train no. 75302, traveling from Tanakpur to Bareilly City, hit the obstruction. Fortunately, the train only sustained a bent rail guard, and no injuries were reported among passengers.

Swift action by railway and local authorities included filing an FIR and initiating an investigation with efforts focused on apprehending the culprits responsible for placing the rock.

