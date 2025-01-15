Left Menu

Rock Blockage on Bareilly Railway Line: Averted Disaster

A large rock allegedly placed on the Bareilly-Pilibhit rail line caused a Bentrail guard issue when struck by a train engine. No injuries were reported. The authorities have launched an investigation following an FIR to prevent future incidents, with swift action ensuring passengers' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 15-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger train narrowly avoided disaster after striking a large rock on the Bareilly-Pilibhit line near Bijauria station, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Monday when train no. 75302, traveling from Tanakpur to Bareilly City, hit the obstruction. Fortunately, the train only sustained a bent rail guard, and no injuries were reported among passengers.

Swift action by railway and local authorities included filing an FIR and initiating an investigation with efforts focused on apprehending the culprits responsible for placing the rock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

