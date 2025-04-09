Left Menu

LPG Price Hike: A Game-Changer for Oil Marketing Firms

Oil marketing companies are expected to reduce losses from LPG sales due to recent price hikes and falling international fuel prices. A report predicts a significant reduction in under-recoveries, with losses potentially reaching zero if trends persist, enhancing profitability in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 10:09 IST
LPG Price Hike: A Game-Changer for Oil Marketing Firms
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) could see a significant reduction in their losses from domestic LPG sales, thanks to a recent price hike and falling international fuel costs, according to Antique Stock Broking. The government has increased LPG cylinder prices by Rs 50 from April while raising excise duties on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre.

The report highlights that the increase in LPG prices is strategically aimed at covering the under-recoveries that OMCs have been facing due to selling LPG below cost. "With the latest hike, LPG losses are expected to drop to INR 160 per cylinder in May 2025, potentially reducing to INR 60 by the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26," the report stated.

As crude oil prices and international propane prices from Saudi Arabia decline, these lower losses are anticipated. The report forecasts that propane prices could decrease by USD 85 per tonne, reaching about USD 525 per tonne by August. There is a chance that if trends continue, LPG under-recoveries could fall further to Rs 60 per cylinder, possibly reaching zero.

Even if retail fuel prices decrease soon, as long as crude oil stays around USD 65 per barrel, OMCs will still benefit from strong marketing margins, cushioning any refining losses. The report also notes that OMCs are thriving due to robust auto fuel sales profits and expected improvements in Singapore refining margins.

Contributing factors include refinery shutdowns, advantageous pricing between light and heavy crudes, and the rollback of supply cuts by major oil producers. Additionally, Saudi Arabia's potential reduction in its official selling price (OSP) is expected to further enhance refining margins. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025