South Africa Shuts Key Border Amid Floods

South Africa has temporarily closed a major border crossing with Botswana due to adverse weather conditions, officials announced on the weekend.

The Grobler's Bridge crossing, vital for trade, especially for miners in the Copperbelt region of Zambia and Congo, is affected by severe flooding.

The Border Management Authority, following discussions with Botswana, emphasized safety as the motive for this temporary shutdown and recommended alternative routes for travelers and truck operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)