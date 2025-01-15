Left Menu

South Africa Shuts Key Border Amid Floods

Heavy rains have led South Africa to temporarily close the Grobler's Bridge border crossing with Botswana, disrupting trade routes. This area is crucial for miners from Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo transporting goods to Durban. Alternatives are advised for travelers and truck operators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 15-01-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 14:05 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa has temporarily closed a major border crossing with Botswana due to adverse weather conditions, officials announced on the weekend.

The Grobler's Bridge crossing, vital for trade, especially for miners in the Copperbelt region of Zambia and Congo, is affected by severe flooding.

The Border Management Authority, following discussions with Botswana, emphasized safety as the motive for this temporary shutdown and recommended alternative routes for travelers and truck operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

