Haveus Aerotech Achieves Major Milestone with DGCA Approval

Haveus Aerotech Ltd has reached a major milestone in the aviation industry, becoming the first Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) operator in India to receive the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) approval for servicing Unit Load Devices (ULD) and pallets.

The company announced this achievement, highlighting that the approval covers their recently expanded Delhi facility. This authorization allows Haveus to offer maintenance services for crucial aircraft components that hold cargo and baggage, affirming their commitment to enhancing aviation safety and operational efficiency.

According to Anshul Bhargava, the Managing Director and CEO of HaveUs AeroTech, the company plans to seek similar DGCA approvals for its facilities in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. The approval underscores the stringent safety and airworthiness standards governing ULDs, which play a critical role in securing loads and safeguarding aircraft during flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)