Euro Area Bund Yields Dip as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data
Euro area Bund yields saw a decrease on Wednesday, ending a 10-day upward trend, as investors anticipated U.S. inflation figures. Rising economic data and inflation fears, spurred by President-elect Trump's policies, previously pushed yields higher. Analysts suggest German yields are repricing excessively, predicting future corrections.
Euro area benchmark Bund yields fell on Wednesday, ceasing a 10-day upward trend, as investors prepared for forthcoming U.S. consumer price inflation data.
Previously, robust economic figures and concerns over inflation driven by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's prospective policies had elevated yields on both sides of the Atlantic since early December. Germany's 10-year Bund yields decreased by 2 basis points to 2.60%, having recently hit a seven-month peak at 2.63%.
Analyst Padhraic Garvey from ING highlighted that to reverse the increasing yield trend, U.S. CPI reports would need to present lower-than-expected results, specifically calling attention to the projected core inflation rate of 0.3% monthly, equating to over 4% annually. Meanwhile, Germany's 2-year bond yield, sensitive to European Central Bank expectations, also saw a 2 basis points decrease.
