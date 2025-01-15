Left Menu

Italy's Rail Crisis: Calls for Salvini's Resignation Amid Systemic Delays

Italy's deputy premier Matteo Salvini faces pressure to resign due to ongoing rail network disruptions. Opposition leaders criticize his handling of the situation, while Salvini dismisses it as an underinvestment problem. The state railway suspects sabotage, and a police investigation is likely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:45 IST
Italy's Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini is under fire after numerous delays rattled the country's rail network, prompting calls for his resignation. On Wednesday, regional routes in central Italy and intercity traffic between Rome and Naples faced significant interruptions.

This week's disruptions follow an electrical issue that crippled Rome's main hub for nearly an hour. Opposition leaders and the Italia Viva party, led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, jointly criticized Salvini, saying the rail system's decline leaves passengers enduring constant delays and poor conditions.

Salvini's League party argues the rail troubles result from years of neglect and limited investment. Ferrovia dello Stato suspects sabotage, with allegations of disruptions targeting peak hours, and has filed a detailed complaint, potentially leading to a police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

