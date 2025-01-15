Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Hingurakgoda Airport Progress: A New Milestone Achieved

Sri Lanka's Air Force is developing the Hingurakgoda airport in the north-central province. A successful test landing by Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa marked a milestone. The runway is being upgraded to international standards, with the next construction phase set to extend the runway to 2,500 meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-01-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 19:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The development of Hingurakgoda airport in Sri Lanka's north-central region is steadily progressing, according to the Air Force. On Wednesday, Air Force Commander Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa successfully conducted a test landing of a Y12 aircraft, signaling an important step forward for the project.

The transformation of the Hingurakgoda runway is underway, with intentions to meet international standards, making it suitable for accommodating widely used aircraft like the A320 and Boeing 737. This initiative, which kicked off officially in August 2024, began with constructing the main runway.

The forthcoming phase involves extending the runway by an additional 850 meters, a project scheduled to commence this month. Once completed, the 2,500-metre runway will support the operational requirements of larger aircraft, broadening its appeal and usability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

