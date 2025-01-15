Tragedy Strikes: Car Plunges into Gorge, Leaving Two Dead

A tragic car accident occurred on Wednesday on Bhaun Khaludanda road, when a vehicle plunged into a 100-meter deep gorge, killing two and injuring another, police reported.

The deceased, Ramesh Lal, 70, and Pradeep, 37, were heading back to Delhi after attending a puja in a nearby village. Their car veered off the road near Chimchonia forest.

Kishore Kumar, 35, survived the crash and is receiving medical treatment at Dhumakot PHC. Senior police officials have confirmed that an investigation into the accident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)