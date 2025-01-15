Left Menu

Revolutionizing Toll Collection: The Future of Roadways

The government is considering monthly and annual passes for private vehicles on National Highways to streamline toll collection, as only 26% of revenue comes from these vehicles. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suggests moving toll booths out of villages and implementing a GNSS-based system to reduce congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government is weighing the possibility of introducing monthly and yearly passes for private vehicles on National Highways, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced. These private vehicles contribute a mere 26% of toll revenue, so the financial impact on government revenue will be minimal.

To further simplify and improve transport routes, toll booths will be relocated outside villages, preventing disruption to local traffic. An advanced GNSS-based toll system will be initially implemented on national highways as a supplementary feature to the existing FASTag.

The GNSS system, trialed last year, aims to reduce congestion, particularly at peak times, by charging drivers for the exact distance traveled. This initiative promises to significantly advance current toll technologies and improve journey times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

