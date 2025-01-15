Left Menu

Air India Express Expands to Connect Patna with Key Destinations

Air India Express has launched daily flights from Patna to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad as part of its network expansion. This move aims to connect emerging cities across India. Marking the event, special boarding passes were given to inaugural passengers. The airline is nearing a 100-aircraft milestone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 22:37 IST
Air India Express has begun daily flights from Patna to Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad, as announced on Wednesday. This is part of their strategic expansion to link emerging cities with major destinations nationwide and internationally.

A celebratory event was held at Patna airport, featuring inaugural flights that took off with significant enthusiasm. Attendees included senior officials from the Airports Authority of India, Air India Express, and other influential figures from Jay Prakash Narayan Airport.

Commemorating the occasion, special boarding passes were distributed to guests on these inaugural flights. This expansion is bolstered by a growing fleet approaching 100 aircraft, helping the airline increase its winter schedule by 30% compared to the previous year, now operating over 400 daily flights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

