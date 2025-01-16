Left Menu

Vietnam's Hesitant Dance with BRICS: Russia's Facilitation

Russia is supporting Vietnam's potential entry into the BRICS group, despite Vietnam's hesitations over possible U.S. repercussions. Vietnam seeks to advance economic growth with U.S. backing, while Russia aims to strengthen Asian alliances amidst global isolation. Nuclear energy collaborations are part of ongoing bilateral agreements.

  • Vietnam

During a recent visit to Hanoi by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Russia expressed its willingness to support Vietnam's involvement as a partner country in the BRICS bloc. This was announced through a joint statement, highlighting Russia's readiness to welcome Vietnam's participation in BRICS events in 2024.

The BRICS coalition, founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010, serves as a counterbalance to the G7 and has recently expanded to include nations like Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia. Meanwhile, Vietnam remains cautious about full membership due to a potential impact on relations with the U.S.

Despite the geopolitical considerations, Vietnam continues to seek U.S. support for its economic aspirations, while Russia pursues stronger ties in Asia amid its global isolation heightened by the conflict in Ukraine. Notably, the meeting also resulted in agreements to enhance nuclear power collaboration between Russia and Vietnam.

