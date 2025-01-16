Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire and Hostage Deal: Diplomacy Amidst Tensions

A pivotal Gaza ceasefire-for-hostages deal was brokered by diplomats from the US, Egypt, and Qatar after extensive negotiations. The agreement, influenced by President-elect Trump's warnings, was finally settled, ensuring the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners, alongside humanitarian aid provisions for Gaza, amidst heightened regional tensions.

A long-negotiated ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas has been finalized after 96 hours of intense discussions in Doha, led by diplomats from the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar.

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, played a crucial role in securing the agreement. The deal follows 15 months of devastating conflict in the Palestinian enclave, impacting the broader Middle East.

After months of stalled talks, momentum increased following warnings from Trump of severe consequences if hostages were not released. The agreement, which was sealed at the end of December, involves the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and includes a significant humanitarian aid package for Gaza.

