Trump to Reveal Strategy on Semiconductor Tariffs

In a significant announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he will unveil his administration's new approach to semiconductor tariffs on Monday. Trump's statement has drawn attention as it comes amid heightened tensions in the global semiconductor industry.

The President made this pledge aboard Air Force One, catching the media's interest with the promise of potential changes in the U.S. tariff strategy.

Industry experts and policymakers are eagerly anticipating this update, which could have far-reaching implications for international trade and the tech industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)