Former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, indicating that the discussions might be showing signs of progress. However, he emphasized the necessity of decisive action in the diplomatic talks.

At a recent meeting between U.S. and Russian envoys, it emerged that the most expedient approach to achieving a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict might involve supporting a strategy granting Russia control over four eastern Ukrainian regions. These regions were previously annexed by Russia in 2022, though the international community largely condemned this move as illegal.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, this proposal aims to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict. The talks are ongoing, and the situation remains fluid.

(With inputs from agencies.)