Trump's Take on Ukraine-Russia Talks: A Moment of Action

Trump comments on Ukraine-Russia negotiations, suggesting progress. During a U.S.-Russian envoy meeting, discussions hinted at a ceasefire strategy involving Russia gaining ownership of four contested eastern Ukrainian regions. Sources inform Reuters of this potential resolution path, highlighting complex geopolitical dynamics at play.

Updated: 13-04-2025 06:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 06:36 IST
Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, indicating that the discussions might be showing signs of progress. However, he emphasized the necessity of decisive action in the diplomatic talks.

At a recent meeting between U.S. and Russian envoys, it emerged that the most expedient approach to achieving a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict might involve supporting a strategy granting Russia control over four eastern Ukrainian regions. These regions were previously annexed by Russia in 2022, though the international community largely condemned this move as illegal.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, who spoke to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, this proposal aims to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding the conflict. The talks are ongoing, and the situation remains fluid.

