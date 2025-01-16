Cooling Inflation Eases Dollar Pressure Amid Interest Rate Speculations

The dollar pared some losses against major peers on Wednesday but remained weaker as softer-than-expected inflation data increased the likelihood of Federal Reserve rate cuts this year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 2.9% rise in consumer prices through December, aligning with economists' predictions.

The softer core inflation reading triggered a dollar decline, as its index fell 0.1% at 109.07, though it reached a 26-month high earlier in the week. With Donald Trump's return to the White House, analysts anticipate policy shifts that could boost growth and inflation pressures.

Meanwhile, the yen strengthened following remarks from Bank of Japan's Governor on potential interest rate hikes. The pound found relief in cooling inflation, offering a lift amidst a previous market downturn. In Europe, the euro faced pressure, while Israel's shekel rose following a Gaza ceasefire.

