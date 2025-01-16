Chinese Automakers Eye German Car Factories: A New Frontier

Chinese manufacturers are exploring opportunities to expand into Germany's auto industry by acquiring domestic factories, with a particular focus on Volkswagen's operations. Sources inform Reuters that such acquisitions could position Chinese electric vehicle makers to bypass the EU's import tariffs.

This development comes as Volkswagen seeks solutions for underperforming plants, which face closure amid a competitive market and lackluster sales. The Osnabrueck factory, with its 2,300 employees, could potentially accommodate a shift to producing for a Chinese partner, provided it upholds VW standards.

The initiative gains further complexity with China's political climate, wherein foreign investments are subject to government approval. Meanwhile, German authorities have expressed reservations, noting the potential for increased dependence on China, a nation The Foreign Minister recently described as a 'systemic rival.'

