Engine Heist Shocks Auto Industry

The Andhra Pradesh police arrested nine individuals linked to the theft of 900 engines from Kia Motors' plant. The large-scale heist, involving an illegal network operating across multiple states, has sent tremors through the auto industry. An investigation is ongoing after Kia's audit revealed the missing engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 20-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 14:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nine individuals have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the theft of 900 engines from Kia Motors' plant located in the Sri Sathya Sai district, officials announced on Sunday.

The Penukonda court has remanded the suspects to 14 days of judicial custody, while police continue their investigation into the significant theft that has sent shockwaves through the auto industry.

"Only ten per cent of the investigation is complete," a police spokesperson stated. "Nine people have been arrested, and we are probing the modus operandi," the spokesperson added, speaking to PTI.

Police further revealed that the stolen engines were smuggled and sold across various states in India, indicating a widespread illegal network operating beyond Andhra Pradesh.

The missing engines were discovered during an internal audit at Kia's facility last month, prompting the officials to file a formal complaint with the local authorities on March 19.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

