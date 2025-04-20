Engine Heist Shocks Auto Industry

Nine individuals have been arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with the theft of 900 engines from Kia Motors' plant located in the Sri Sathya Sai district, officials announced on Sunday.

The Penukonda court has remanded the suspects to 14 days of judicial custody, while police continue their investigation into the significant theft that has sent shockwaves through the auto industry.

"Only ten per cent of the investigation is complete," a police spokesperson stated. "Nine people have been arrested, and we are probing the modus operandi," the spokesperson added, speaking to PTI.

Police further revealed that the stolen engines were smuggled and sold across various states in India, indicating a widespread illegal network operating beyond Andhra Pradesh.

The missing engines were discovered during an internal audit at Kia's facility last month, prompting the officials to file a formal complaint with the local authorities on March 19.

