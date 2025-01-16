Bolt.Earth Powers Up with $5M Boost in EV Charging Network Expansion

Bolt.Earth, India's leading EV charging network, has secured a significant $5 million in Series A+ funding. The investment, led by new investor Version One Ventures and returning investors USV and Prime Venture Partners, aims to expand the network's operational capabilities and develop advanced fast-charging solutions for 2, 3, and 4 wheelers.

The injection of capital also coincides with a leadership shift as S. Raghav Bharadwaj steps in as CEO, succeeding co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan. The company aims for further expansion, focusing on interoperability between networks and making its app a one-stop charging solution.

Bolt.Earth commands a 63% market share in Indian charging stations and works with top brands like Bajaj and Mahindra. Its efforts promise a seamless EV charging experience, tapping into the rapid market growth and governmental support in India.

