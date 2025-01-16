Left Menu

Bolt.Earth Powers Up with $5M Boost in EV Charging Network Expansion

Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, secures $5M in Series A+ funding led by Version One Ventures. With S. Raghav Bharadwaj appointed as CEO, the investment will enhance operational capabilities, develop fast-charging solutions for various vehicles, and expand network coverage, driving transformational change in the EV sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bolt.Earth, India's leading EV charging network, has secured a significant $5 million in Series A+ funding. The investment, led by new investor Version One Ventures and returning investors USV and Prime Venture Partners, aims to expand the network's operational capabilities and develop advanced fast-charging solutions for 2, 3, and 4 wheelers.

The injection of capital also coincides with a leadership shift as S. Raghav Bharadwaj steps in as CEO, succeeding co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan. The company aims for further expansion, focusing on interoperability between networks and making its app a one-stop charging solution.

Bolt.Earth commands a 63% market share in Indian charging stations and works with top brands like Bajaj and Mahindra. Its efforts promise a seamless EV charging experience, tapping into the rapid market growth and governmental support in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

