Global Economic Prospects: Challenges Ahead in 2025, With India Leading Growth

The World Economic Forum's latest report signals a challenging global economic outlook for 2025, with experts anticipating weaker conditions. Notably, chief economists predict that the US and South Asia, particularly India, will maintain robust growth, overcoming global uncertainties highlighted by economists worldwide.

Europe's economic future appears bleak, with 74% of surveyed chief economists expecting weak growth. The report also flags slowing economic momentum in China, compounded by subdued consumer demand and diminished productivity, painting a complex picture of global recovery prospects.

Trade tensions are expected to intensify, driving significant shifts in global commerce. A surge in protectionism is anticipated alongside increased regionalization of trade and a gradual shift from goods to services, underscoring the uncertain and evolving landscape of international trade dynamics.

