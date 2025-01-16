Driving Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Set to Accelerate India’s Automotive Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, a landmark event poised to revolutionize the automotive sector with over 100 new launches. The expo serves as a comprehensive convergence of the mobility ecosystem, from manufacturers to electronics and energy storage firms.

The six-day event, beginning January 17, 2025, will span multiple venues including Bharat Mandapam and India Expo Centre & Mart, with a strong emphasis on sustainable technological advancements under the theme 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain'. Top global companies including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are expected to debut electric vehicles.

Supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, this pivotal expo features international participation and is organized by key industry associations. It is an unparalleled opportunity for advancing collaborations in the automotive industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)