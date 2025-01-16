Left Menu

Driving Innovation: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Set to Accelerate India’s Automotive Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, which brings together the mobility ecosystem, showcasing over 100 new product launches in automobiles, components, and technologies. The event will feature electric vehicles prominently and aims to foster innovation in the automotive sector with a focus on sustainability.

Updated: 16-01-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, a landmark event poised to revolutionize the automotive sector with over 100 new launches. The expo serves as a comprehensive convergence of the mobility ecosystem, from manufacturers to electronics and energy storage firms.

The six-day event, beginning January 17, 2025, will span multiple venues including Bharat Mandapam and India Expo Centre & Mart, with a strong emphasis on sustainable technological advancements under the theme 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain'. Top global companies including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are expected to debut electric vehicles.

Supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, this pivotal expo features international participation and is organized by key industry associations. It is an unparalleled opportunity for advancing collaborations in the automotive industry.

