Navigating Job Market Turbulence with IndusGuru: A New Era of Freelancing

Amidst significant global layoffs, particularly in India's startup ecosystem, IndusGuru provides a platform for freelance consultants to connect with businesses in need of expertise. Led by Deepak Malkani, this initiative helps maintain career stability through diverse projects and strategic partnerships, highlighting the evolving concept of job security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:56 IST
As the global economy faces turbulence and widespread layoffs, professionals are left to navigate an uncertain job market. In 2024 alone, over 260,000 employees have been laid off across more than 1,200 companies worldwide, underscoring deep-seated volatility.

In India, the startup sector has been heavily impacted, witnessing around 11,250 job cuts across various industries. Amidst this unrest, IndusGuru emerges as a beacon of stability, providing a unique platform for freelance consultants to link with businesses seeking temporary expertise.

Helmed by Deepak Malkani, IndusGuru offers a well-rounded approach to maintaining career stability through agile project matching and continuous development. By bridging skilled professionals with companies, IndusGuru transforms traditional job roles into sustainable freelance careers, ensuring no talent goes to waste.

