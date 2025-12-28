Stability Amid Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Update

The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is reported to be in a stable condition, with electricity provisioned through a single high-voltage line, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is on-site, monitoring repairs following a local ceasefire initiated by the agency. The repairs are anticipated to span several days.

The IAEA's presence ensures both safety and compliance amidst ongoing regional tensions, reflecting international concern over the facility's operational state.

(With inputs from agencies.)