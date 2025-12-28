Stability Amid Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Update
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, controlled by Russia, is stable with power supplied by one high-voltage line. An IAEA team is overseeing repairs after a local ceasefire facilitated by the agency, with work projected to continue for several days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is reported to be in a stable condition, with electricity provisioned through a single high-voltage line, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is on-site, monitoring repairs following a local ceasefire initiated by the agency. The repairs are anticipated to span several days.
The IAEA's presence ensures both safety and compliance amidst ongoing regional tensions, reflecting international concern over the facility's operational state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China Steps In: Thai-Cambodian Border Ceasefire Talks Progress
Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
Touadera's Pursuit for Third Term: A Test of Stability and Influence in Central African Republic
Thailand and Cambodia Seal New Ceasefire Amidst Border Tensions
Cambodia-Thailand Ceasefire: A New Chapter in Peace