Left Menu

Luxury Surge Boosts European Markets Amidst Tech Gains

European shares saw an upswing driven by Richemont's positive earnings and TSMC's record profits. The STOXX 600 climbed, spurred by luxury and tech sectors. Richemont and LVMH led luxury stocks, while economic optimism continues amid uncertain U.S. market conditions, including potential Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:11 IST
Luxury Surge Boosts European Markets Amidst Tech Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares advanced on Thursday, with key luxury stocks and semiconductor firms leading the charge. Richemont's strong earnings and TSMC's record profit buoyed the market.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5%, its highest since mid-December, while Germany's DAX briefly hit a record high. Richemont rallied 16.7%, signaling robust luxury demand despite Chinese market concerns.

Meanwhile, U.S. economic data stirred discussions on potential Federal Reserve rate decisions, offering a mix of optimism and caution in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025