Dnipro Drone Devastation: A Night of Fire and Tragedy
A Russian drone attack on Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in one death and seven injuries, including a nine-month-old infant. Fires broke out across the city, impacting private residences and a school. The attack occurred near municipal offices, intensifying damage and endangering civilians.
A deadly drone strike by Russian forces rocked the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Wednesday night. One person was killed, and seven others were injured, including a nine-month-old child, confirmed the regional governor, Serhiy Lysak.
The assault ignited multiple fires that ravaged private homes and an educational institution. In a close call, a strike happened just 100 meters from the city's municipal offices, said Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov, via Telegram. Public broadcaster Suspilne shared images showcasing the intense blaze and the fire brigade's response.
The drone strike marks a significant escalation in the regional conflict, posing severe threats to civilians and urban infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
