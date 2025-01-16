Special Trains to Maha Kumbh: A Journey of Faith

The railway department has launched a special train service to facilitate pilgrims traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Starting from Amb-Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, the journey promises to make the pilgrimage accessible.

The first train departs at 10:05 pm on Friday, reaches Amb-Andaura and Phaphamau junction on Saturday, and returns on Sunday evening. Already, interest has soared with packed coaches and numerous hopeful pilgrims.

Subsequent trains are scheduled on January 20, February 5, 9, 15, and 23. Key stops include Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, enhancing connectivity for devotees from various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)