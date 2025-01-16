Left Menu

Special Trains to Maha Kumbh: A Journey of Faith

A special train service has been announced by the railway department to ferry pilgrims from Amb-Andaura in Himachal Pradesh to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The service will run multiple times between January and February, with significant patronage already observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The railway department has launched a special train service to facilitate pilgrims traveling to the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Starting from Amb-Andaura in Himachal Pradesh, the journey promises to make the pilgrimage accessible.

The first train departs at 10:05 pm on Friday, reaches Amb-Andaura and Phaphamau junction on Saturday, and returns on Sunday evening. Already, interest has soared with packed coaches and numerous hopeful pilgrims.

Subsequent trains are scheduled on January 20, February 5, 9, 15, and 23. Key stops include Anandpur Sahib, Chandigarh, and Lucknow, enhancing connectivity for devotees from various regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

