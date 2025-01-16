Stocks Fluctuate Amid Strong Bank Earnings and Economic Data Anticipation
The stock markets showed mixed movements with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures edging up due to robust Bank of America fourth-quarter results, while the Dow saw a slight dip. Investors keenly awaited upcoming economic data on retail sales and jobless claims, which could shed light on economic health.
The U.S., UK, and European stock markets saw varied activity as Bank of America's strong fourth-quarter results buoyed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures on Thursday morning. Meanwhile, investors turned their eyes toward imminent U.S. economic reports that could provide deeper insights into the health of the global economy.
In premarket trading, Bank of America rose 2.3% on the back of a profit surge from increased dealmaking and interest income. Morgan Stanley also saw a 2% rise ahead of its quarterly results. The anticipation of favorable business conditions under President-elect Donald Trump played a role in this growth, as echoed by bank CEOs.
On the horizon, economic indicators like December's retail sales data and weekly jobless claims report are crucial for investors. They look forward to these updates while considering potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. UnitedHealth's shares dropped following lower-than-expected fourth-quarter revenues, while Taiwan Semiconductor posted record profits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
