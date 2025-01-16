Morgan Stanley's Record-Breaking Year: A Surge in Profit and Revenue

Morgan Stanley witnessed a substantial increase in profits for the fourth quarter, as dealmaking and stock sales propelled the financial giant to achieve a full-year revenue record. The impressive earnings highlight a robust period for Wall Street, amidst a favorable U.S. economy and a shift in regulatory expectations under President Donald Trump.

This strong performance marks a significant milestone in Ted Pick's inaugural year as CEO, with the firm reaching a formidable $61.8 billion in net revenue. According to Chief Financial Officer Sharon Yeshaya, easing factors such as regulatory challenges and interest rates have paved the way for increased deal activity, including initial public offerings.

Morgan Stanley's investment banking division saw a 25% rise in revenue, as quarterly profit climbed to $3.7 billion. Equity trading flourished, particularly in Asia and the Americas, contributing to a record-setting period. Wealth management was also a robust performer, with revenue rising by 13%, underscoring Morgan Stanley's expansive growth under new leadership.

