Left Menu

Ryanair Cuts Spanish Flights Amid Sky-High Airport Fees

Ryanair, a budget airline, is reducing flights at seven Spanish regional airports due to high fees charged by Aena. The airline will cease operations in Jerez and Valladolid, cut routes in several other cities, and cancel 800,000 seats. It plans to redeploy aircraft in other countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:18 IST
Ryanair Cuts Spanish Flights Amid Sky-High Airport Fees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryanair announced significant cuts to its summer flight schedule at seven regional airports in Spain, citing the "excessive fees" imposed by airport operator Aena as the main reason.

The budget airline will halt operations in Jerez and Valladolid and reduce flights to and from Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander, and Asturias. Overall, this impact will see a reduction in capacity by 18% across 12 routes and the cancellation of 800,000 passenger seats compared to last summer.

Ryanair intends to redeploy its aircraft to countries like Italy, Sweden, Croatia, Hungary, and Morocco, where official policies are more favorable to airline growth. The airline has previously criticized the fees imposed by Aena, a contention that persisted despite a freeze during the COVID-19 pandemic and a regulatory decision to block a planned fee increase in 2025. Meanwhile, Spanish airports witnessed record passenger numbers last year, fueled by a surge in foreign tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025