Ryanair Grounds Flights Amidst Aena Fee Dispute in Spain

Ryanair plans to cut flights at seven Spanish regional airports this summer over 'excessive fees' imposed by the airport operator Aena. This will result in an 18% capacity reduction on 12 routes. The airline criticizes Aena despite the low average fees and previously frozen increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ryanair has announced a reduction in flights at seven regional airports in Spain for the upcoming summer, citing 'excessive fees' imposed by state-controlled airport operator Aena. This decision includes an 18% decrease in capacity on 12 routes and the cancellation of approximately 800,000 passenger seats compared to the previous summer.

The airline has been vocal about its dissatisfaction with Aena's fees, even though the competition watchdog halted an increase planned for 2025. Aena has countered Ryanair's claims, stating that its average charge of €10.35 per passenger remains one of the lowest in Europe. They also highlighted an increase in Ryanair's seat availability compared to last year's 8.7% rise in activity at Spanish airports.

Ryanair will cease operations in Jerez and Valladolid, and cut flights to and from cities including Vigo, Santiago de Compostela, Zaragoza, Santander, and Asturias. The airline intends to reallocate its resources to countries like Italy and Sweden, where governments are more supportive of growth. Spain witnessed an all-time high in airport traffic with over 309 million passengers in 2024, and authorities predict continued tourism growth this year.

