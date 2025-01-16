Compensation Granted: Aiding Fishermen in Mumbai

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a compensation cheque of Rs 18.55 lakh to Hemdeep Tipri, the owner of a fishing boat damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel.

The incident occurred on December 28 off the Malad coast in Mumbai, fortunately resulting in no casualties, although the boat sustained significant damage.

After an evaluation and directives from Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting led to an agreement on compensation, subsequently confirmed during a state cabinet meeting attended by multiple ministers.

