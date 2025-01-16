Left Menu

Compensation Granted: Aiding Fishermen in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis awarded Rs 18.55 lakh to Hemdeep Tipri, whose fishing boat was damaged by a Chinese cargo vessel off Mumbai. The incident happened on December 28 near Malad. A meeting facilitated compensation, confirmed by officials, and finalized during a state cabinet meeting.

Updated: 16-01-2025 23:24 IST

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a compensation cheque of Rs 18.55 lakh to Hemdeep Tipri, the owner of a fishing boat damaged in a collision with a Chinese cargo vessel.

The incident occurred on December 28 off the Malad coast in Mumbai, fortunately resulting in no casualties, although the boat sustained significant damage.

After an evaluation and directives from Minister Nitesh Rane, a meeting led to an agreement on compensation, subsequently confirmed during a state cabinet meeting attended by multiple ministers.

