Maruti Suzuki Unveils Its First Electric SUV, e-Vitara!

Maruti Suzuki has launched its first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, making a debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in New Delhi. The SUV will be manufactured in Gujarat, with exports planned to Japan and Europe. The e-Vitara features advanced technology and a focus on sustainable mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST
Maruti Suzuki first electric vehicle e-Vitara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Friday, Maruti Suzuki introduced its inaugural electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president of Maruti Suzuki Motor Corporation, outlined a three-step strategy to enhance the appeal of electric vehicles globally, specifically in India, Japan, and Europe. The plan includes making battery electric vehicles (BEVs) attractive to consumers, developing a dedicated BEV platform, and offering right products tailored to customer needs.

The e-Vitara marks Suzuki Motor Corporation's initial venture into battery electric vehicles. This new electric SUV is slated for production at Maruti's Gujarat plant in India, with manufacturing expected to commence by late March or early April. According to Toshihiro Suzuki, approximately 50% of the e-Vitara units produced will be exported to nations including Europe and Japan, expanding its global footprint significantly.

Suzuki is intent on incorporating the e-Vitara within its broader technology strategy for the next decade. Currently, electric models constitute about 3% of total car sales in India. Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO of Maruti Suzuki, emphasized the e-Vitara's contribution to sustainability and revealed an investment of Rs 2,100 crore for its Indian manufacturing. The SUV boasts a bold design and tech-packed features like dual battery options, advanced driver assistance systems, and seamless connectivity, all positioning it as a competitive entry in the growing electric vehicle market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

