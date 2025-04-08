Left Menu

Punjab Law and Order Crisis: Explosive Attack Exposes Government's Failures

Opposition leaders in Punjab criticize the AAP government following a grenade attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's home, labeling it a sign of the state's deteriorating law and order. Allegations of a conspiracy and calls for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation highlight political tensions and concerns over public safety.

Updated: 08-04-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 19:55 IST
Opposition parties in Punjab have strongly criticized the AAP government after a hand grenade was thrown at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's residence in Jalandhar, describing the incident as a stark indicator of the state's faltering law and order situation. They are demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on moral grounds.

The explosion caused damage to Kalia's home and vehicles but fortunately resulted in no injuries. Political figures are alleging a conspiracy by Pakistan's ISI to incite communal tension in Punjab. The Punjab Police have arrested two individuals connected to the attack.

Increasing political pressure mounts as BJP leaders and others accuse the current administration of negligence and demand accountability. The chief minister's failure to protect citizens has sparked widespread protest and calls for immediate government action to address safety concerns.

