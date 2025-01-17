Qualcomm and MapmyIndia Unite for Indian Telematics Shift

In a move set to transform the telematics landscape for Indian automakers, Qualcomm Technologies and MapmyIndia announced a strategic collaboration on Friday. The partnership is focused on developing affordable connectivity solutions using Qualcomm's Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platform, aimed at broadening access to high-quality automotive technologies across various vehicle tiers.

The joint effort will see MapmyIndia integrate Snapdragon Car-to-Cloud Services with its MAPPLS automotive offerings, crafting a versatile framework for two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and commercial vehicles. This integration promises a seamless management of devices, data, maps, and services, enhancing the automotive experience for consumers.

Leaders from both companies expressed optimism, with Rakesh Verma of MapmyIndia highlighting the democratization of advanced features traditionally reserved for premium vehicles. Qualcomm's Savi Soin emphasized the milestone nature of this collaboration, aiming to accelerate market readiness, cut costs, and enhance consumer experiences worldwide, while also improving safety on Indian roads.

