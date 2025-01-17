Left Menu

Hong Kong Issues Travel Warning for Myanmar

The Hong Kong government has elevated its travel warning for south-eastern Myanmar to a 'significant threat' due to cases of residents being lured into illegal work. Residents are advised to reconsider travel plans, avoid non-essential trips, and ensure personal safety if already there.

17-01-2025
The Hong Kong government has heightened its travel alert for the southeastern parts of Myanmar, categorizing the region as a 'significant threat' due to suspicions that Hong Kong residents are being attracted there under false pretenses and detained for illegal activities.

A government spokesman urged citizens to amend their travel plans and steer clear of non-essential journeys to the area. 'For those currently in Myanmar, it is crucial to stay vigilant, exercise caution, and prioritize personal safety,' the spokesman advised in an official statement.

This development underscores growing concerns around security for Hongkongers in potentially unstable regions, amid increasing reports of illegal work schemes abroad.

