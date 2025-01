Aviation's ESG Fatigue: Balancing Sustainability and Operational Challenges

The Airline Economics conference recently navigated turbulence over sustainability, steering clear of its typical emphasis on emissions reduction. This omission raised delegate concerns over 'ESG fatigue' as airlines grapple with operational struggles.

With airlines concentrating on immediate issues like parts shortages, the traditional focus on sustainability appears to be diminishing, according to Heart Aerospace President Simon Newitt. The conference, instead, spotlighted the scramble to keep fleets airborne.

While sustainability persists as a critical goal, achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 now seems less certain, fueled by tempered optimism and looming regulatory pressures, as conveyed by industry experts and key players like Dubai Aerospace Enterprise's Deion McCarthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)