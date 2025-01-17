Left Menu

Hyundai Drives Toward an Electrified Future with New Charging Stations

Hyundai Motor India announced plans to establish 600 fast charging stations nationwide over the next seven years, promoting electric vehicle adoption. They also unveiled the Creta Electric model, emphasizing its innovative technology and sustainable performance, aiming to boost the Indian EV sector.

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled an ambitious initiative to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India within the next seven years, marking a significant push towards the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This announcement was made alongside the launch of the new Creta Electric model, priced starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking at the Auto Expo, Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim emphasized the company's commitment to fostering a robust EV ecosystem, revealing that over 50 fast charging stations have already been installed across key cities and major highways. The company is also enhancing its myHyundai app to provide access to over 10,000 EV charging points nationwide.

Kim confidently stated that the Creta Electric is set to establish new standards in the Indian EV market, offering unparalleled technology, safety, and comfort. He reiterated Hyundai's readiness for diverse consumer needs, with capabilities spanning across petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric powertrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

