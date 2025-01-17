Hyundai Drives Toward an Electrified Future with New Charging Stations

Hyundai Motor India has unveiled an ambitious initiative to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India within the next seven years, marking a significant push towards the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This announcement was made alongside the launch of the new Creta Electric model, priced starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking at the Auto Expo, Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim emphasized the company's commitment to fostering a robust EV ecosystem, revealing that over 50 fast charging stations have already been installed across key cities and major highways. The company is also enhancing its myHyundai app to provide access to over 10,000 EV charging points nationwide.

Kim confidently stated that the Creta Electric is set to establish new standards in the Indian EV market, offering unparalleled technology, safety, and comfort. He reiterated Hyundai's readiness for diverse consumer needs, with capabilities spanning across petrol, diesel, CNG, and electric powertrains.

(With inputs from agencies.)