Left Menu

Transforming India's GCC Landscape: Insights from the 2025 GCC Growth Summit

The GCC Growth Summit 2025 in Hyderabad will bring together over 45 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of Global Capability Centres in India. With a focus on emerging growth drivers, the event will cover how diverse industries like AI are setting new benchmarks and opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:11 IST
Transforming India's GCC Landscape: Insights from the 2025 GCC Growth Summit
The Economic Times to Host GCC Growth Summit 2025 in Hyderabad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Times is set to host its annual flagship conference, the GCC Growth Summit 2025, aiming to reshape the narrative around Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad, the summit will feature insights from over 45 leaders in the industry.

The timing of this summit is pivotal, as India's GCC landscape is rapidly diversifying beyond its traditional sectors. While industries like banking, manufacturing, and engineering have long dominated, recent additions from global giants such as Chevron, Marriott, and Warner Bros. Discovery signify a significant shift in the market dynamics.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head of ETB2B, highlighted the event's significance, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for discussing the future pathways and success stories in India's GCC ecosystem. The summit is expected to provide a vibrant platform for innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth, focusing on talent, partnerships, and digital capabilities such as AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025