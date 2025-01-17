Transforming India's GCC Landscape: Insights from the 2025 GCC Growth Summit

The Economic Times is set to host its annual flagship conference, the GCC Growth Summit 2025, aiming to reshape the narrative around Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. Scheduled for February 13, 2025, at Trident Hyderabad, the summit will feature insights from over 45 leaders in the industry.

The timing of this summit is pivotal, as India's GCC landscape is rapidly diversifying beyond its traditional sectors. While industries like banking, manufacturing, and engineering have long dominated, recent additions from global giants such as Chevron, Marriott, and Warner Bros. Discovery signify a significant shift in the market dynamics.

Amit Kumar Gupta, Business Head of ETB2B, highlighted the event's significance, emphasizing its role as a catalyst for discussing the future pathways and success stories in India's GCC ecosystem. The summit is expected to provide a vibrant platform for innovation, collaboration, and strategic growth, focusing on talent, partnerships, and digital capabilities such as AI.

