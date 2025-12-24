Tragic Crash on Rewari Road Claims Five Lives
A tragic collision on Rewari Road in Jhajjar resulted in the death of five individuals when a truck crashed onto a car. Officials confirmed that four victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh, with one local from Jhajjar. Details are pending post-mortem examination results.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on Wednesday, five people lost their lives in a collision between a car and a truck on Rewari Road in Jhajjar.
According to Jhajjar ACP Surender Kumar, the truck overturned onto the car during the accident. Among the deceased, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh, while one resided in Jhajjar.
Dr. Mohit from Civil Hospital Jhajjar confirmed, "Five individuals were brought in dead following the accident on Rewari Road. Further details are anticipated after the post-mortem examination tomorrow." (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI Cities: Sify's Big Leap in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh CM Emphasizes Historical Rectification for Societal Progress
Dramatic Escape and Arrest: A Day in the Life of a Criminal in Uttar Pradesh
Revamping Education: Uttar Pradesh's Operation Kayakalp
Electoral Purification Drive: Ensuring Accurate Voter Lists in Uttar Pradesh