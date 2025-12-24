Tragic Crash on Rewari Road Claims Five Lives

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, five people lost their lives in a collision between a car and a truck on Rewari Road in Jhajjar.

According to Jhajjar ACP Surender Kumar, the truck overturned onto the car during the accident. Among the deceased, four hailed from Uttar Pradesh, while one resided in Jhajjar.

Dr. Mohit from Civil Hospital Jhajjar confirmed, "Five individuals were brought in dead following the accident on Rewari Road. Further details are anticipated after the post-mortem examination tomorrow." (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)