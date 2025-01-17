Wall Street Optimism: Markets Rally on Upbeat Earnings
Wall Street's indexes are set to open higher, with the S&P 500 and Dow poised for significant weekly gains. Positive bank earnings and a cooling inflation outlook drive investor risk-taking. Trump administration's imminent policy changes keep investors vigilant, while tariff and immigration plans stir concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:27 IST
Wall Street's main indexes are on the verge of opening higher as investors bask in positive earnings reports from major banks and a tentative easing of inflation concerns.
With the dawn of the Trump administration, markets appear poised for notable weekly gains amid anticipation of policy changes, including tax reforms and regulatory adjustments.
Despite growth prospects, analysts warn of potential disruptions due to Trump's tariff and immigration policies, which could spark a trade war and affect earnings growth rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan
Dabur Navigates Inflation: Strategic Price Hikes and Growth Plans
Bund Yields Spike Amid Inflation Surprises in Euro Zone
Euro Area Bonds: A Resilient Market Amid Inflation Concerns
FMCG Giants Battle Inflation: Margins & Profits Contract Amid Rising Costs