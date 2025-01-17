Wall Street Optimism: Markets Rally on Upbeat Earnings

Wall Street's main indexes are on the verge of opening higher as investors bask in positive earnings reports from major banks and a tentative easing of inflation concerns.

With the dawn of the Trump administration, markets appear poised for notable weekly gains amid anticipation of policy changes, including tax reforms and regulatory adjustments.

Despite growth prospects, analysts warn of potential disruptions due to Trump's tariff and immigration policies, which could spark a trade war and affect earnings growth rates.

