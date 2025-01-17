Left Menu

IHCL's Record-Breaking Quarter: Expansion and Growth Plans Unveiled

Indian Hotels Company Ltd reported a 29% increase in net profit for Q3 of FY24, attributed to the consolidation of its air and institutional catering business. The company is poised for further expansion, with plans to rebuild the Sea Rock hotel and aim for 700 hotels globally by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:42 IST
IHCL's Record-Breaking Quarter: Expansion and Growth Plans Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), part of the Tata Group, has announced a remarkable 29% increase in net profit for the third quarter of FY24. The growth was primarily driven by the strategic consolidation of its air and institutional catering business.

In a recent regulatory filing, IHCL reported a jump in total income to Rs 2,592 crore, compared to Rs 2,003.64 crore in the same period last year. CEO Puneet Chhatwal credited the robust performance to strategic expansions and mentioned receiving an intimation of disapproval from municipal authorities for rebuilding the landmark Sea Rock hotel.

Looking ahead, IHCL anticipates continued demand in the sector, fueled by large-scale events and transient travel. With a portfolio of 360 hotels, the company aims to expand to 700 locations worldwide by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025