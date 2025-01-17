Left Menu

Underground Nightmare: The Human Cost of Illegal Mining in South Africa

In South Africa, nearly 2,000 illegal miners faced starvation and dire conditions in abandoned mines after a police crackdown. Many miners died due to lack of food and supplies. This illegal mining activity significantly drains South Africa's economy, amidst severe social and economic challenges.

Deep beneath the surface of South Africa, miners find themselves trapped in a nightmarish scenario. Scores of them, laboring illegally in abandoned mines, faced dire straits following a police crackdown intended to curtail illicit activities.

Police efforts to cut off supply lines resulted in a humanitarian crisis underground, where men remained trapped without food or essentials. As a society, the sight was harrowing, with dozens confirmed dead, while hundreds more battled disease and starvation.

This illegal mining operation, while providing a source of income for struggling local communities, has bled over USD 3 billion from the economy. The South African government struggles to balance addressing poverty with the need for security and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

