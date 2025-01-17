Underground Nightmare: The Human Cost of Illegal Mining in South Africa

Deep beneath the surface of South Africa, miners find themselves trapped in a nightmarish scenario. Scores of them, laboring illegally in abandoned mines, faced dire straits following a police crackdown intended to curtail illicit activities.

Police efforts to cut off supply lines resulted in a humanitarian crisis underground, where men remained trapped without food or essentials. As a society, the sight was harrowing, with dozens confirmed dead, while hundreds more battled disease and starvation.

This illegal mining operation, while providing a source of income for struggling local communities, has bled over USD 3 billion from the economy. The South African government struggles to balance addressing poverty with the need for security and economic stability.

