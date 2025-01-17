Left Menu

Ambanis Join Global Elites at Trump's Inauguration

Mukesh and Nita Ambani to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, joining other influential figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The event will feature pre-inaugural receptions and a candlelight dinner with Trump. Indian business tycoons will have a prominent presence among global elites during the ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:00 IST
Ambanis Join Global Elites at Trump's Inauguration
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Mukesh and Nita Ambani, leaders of Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation, will be significant attendees at Donald Trump's inauguration, as confirmed by an event planner. The prominent Indian couple will sit among other dignitaries such as Trump's Cabinet nominees, emphasizing their global influence.

The Ambani presence will kick off with a reception and fireworks at Trump's National Golf Club in Virginia, followed by exclusive events including a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner. These gatherings set the stage for the key inauguration day celebrations.

Their schedule includes a coveted candlelight dinner with President-elect Trump and an intimate engagement with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance. The Ambanis will join notable tech figures Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, along with French billionaire Xavier Niel, as participants in Monday's inauguration events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025