Ambanis Join Global Elites at Trump's Inauguration
Mukesh and Nita Ambani to attend Donald Trump's inauguration, joining other influential figures like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. The event will feature pre-inaugural receptions and a candlelight dinner with Trump. Indian business tycoons will have a prominent presence among global elites during the ceremony.
- Country:
- United States
Mukesh and Nita Ambani, leaders of Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation, will be significant attendees at Donald Trump's inauguration, as confirmed by an event planner. The prominent Indian couple will sit among other dignitaries such as Trump's Cabinet nominees, emphasizing their global influence.
The Ambani presence will kick off with a reception and fireworks at Trump's National Golf Club in Virginia, followed by exclusive events including a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner. These gatherings set the stage for the key inauguration day celebrations.
Their schedule includes a coveted candlelight dinner with President-elect Trump and an intimate engagement with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance. The Ambanis will join notable tech figures Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, along with French billionaire Xavier Niel, as participants in Monday's inauguration events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Elon Musk and Alice Weidel: A Controversial Encounter on X
Elon Musk Sparks Controversy Over UK Child Grooming Scandal Criticism
UK Government Clashes with Elon Musk Over Grooming Gang Scandal
Global Concerns: Elon Musk's Political Influences Abroad
Global Concerns Over Elon Musk's Political Interventions