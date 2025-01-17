Ambanis Join Global Elites at Trump's Inauguration

Mukesh and Nita Ambani, leaders of Reliance Industries and the Reliance Foundation, will be significant attendees at Donald Trump's inauguration, as confirmed by an event planner. The prominent Indian couple will sit among other dignitaries such as Trump's Cabinet nominees, emphasizing their global influence.

The Ambani presence will kick off with a reception and fireworks at Trump's National Golf Club in Virginia, followed by exclusive events including a Cabinet reception and a Vice President's dinner. These gatherings set the stage for the key inauguration day celebrations.

Their schedule includes a coveted candlelight dinner with President-elect Trump and an intimate engagement with Vice President-elect JD and Usha Vance. The Ambanis will join notable tech figures Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, along with French billionaire Xavier Niel, as participants in Monday's inauguration events.

(With inputs from agencies.)