India's Mobility Future and Economic Shifts

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 highlights India's dominant role in future mobility, with PM Modi emphasizing rapid vehicle sales and significant foreign investment. Economic growth deceleration in India is noted by the IMF, while the RBI calls for a consumption boost. Market volatility and financial updates complete the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 20:34 IST
At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared India's significant stake in the future of global mobility, citing a record 2.5 crore annual vehicle sales and $36 billion in foreign direct investment over four years. The announcement signals a promising outlook for India's automotive sector.

In financial forecasts, the International Monetary Fund revealed a sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in India's economic growth, expected to hover around 6.5% until 2026. The RBI Bulletin underscored the importance of sparking consumer demand to invigorate the economy as the Union Budget looms.

Meanwhile, the financial markets experienced turbulence, with a decline in IT and banking sectors dragging the Sensex down by over 400 points. The rupee saw slight gains against the US dollar, while Wipro's net profits surged, reflecting IT sector resilience despite broader market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

